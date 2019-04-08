Kroger donates $45,000 to Mountaineer Food Bank

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) –This week, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced a $45,000 donation to Mountaineer Food Bank, the largest emergency food hub in the state of West Virginia.

The donation will be used to assist with two current infrastructure needs of the food bank: the installation of additional racking in the food bank’s 20,000 square-foot facility and the purchase of two pallet jacks. With the installation of additional racking, the food bank will be able to double its current storage capacity. The pallet jacks will allow for safer movement of product within the food bank, ultimately bringing food closer to those experiencing hunger in West Virginia.

“This donation helps us work harder to close the hunger gap in West Virginia,” said J. Chad Morrison, executive director for the Mountaineer Food Bank. “Anything that gives us the ability to expand our capacity and be more effective and efficient in the work we do is a huge win for us and we can’t thank Kroger enough for the continued support.”

The $45,000 donation was guided by Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, a national effort aimed at ending hunger in the communities Kroger calls home and eliminating waste across the company by 2025.

“The needs of food banks extend far beyond just food and the racking and pallet jacks will go a long way towards addressing food insecurity in West Virginia,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Whatever the needs are, we want to help, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to support Mountaineer Food Bank in this way.”

Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated $5.5M to charity last year and 3,295,485 pounds of food to food banks in the region.