Kroger announces alcohol orders now available through Pickup, gifts $20,000 to West Virginia nonprofits

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – West Virginia Kroger locations offering Pickup, Kroger’s online ordering service, will give customers the option to add beer and wine to their online orders.

The change is a result of new state laws that allow for the delivery of wine and beer into vehicles at grocery stores in designated parking spots.

Twenty-four Kroger stores across West Virginia currently offer Pickup. Kroger stores that soon will launch Pickup also will allow for online ordering of wine and beer.

To coincide with the updated Pickup service, Kroger Mid-Atlantic will continue its efforts to fight hunger in West Virginia by donating $20,000 to local food banks. With the donation, $10,000 will go to both the Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank, respectively. Kroger’s donation is part of its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, which aims to end hunger in communities and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.

“We want to simplify life for our shoppers and for some people that could mean making one less stop to grab wine or beer,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our goal is to continue to enhance the grocery shopping experience while still taking care of the community through Zero Hunger Zero Waste.”

Customers ordering beer and wine through Pickup will be asked to present identification upon receiving their order in the parking lot. No minimum purchase is required and there will be no additional fee to purchase beer and wine through Pickup.

More than 40,000 items are available through Pickup, including fresh meat, hot foods, sushi and produce, and now, beer and wine. Kroger waives the $4.95 service charge for a customers’ first three orders. Kroger Plus Card members can access items they regularly purchase after signing into the Kroger app or website when using Pickup.

West Virginia Kroger locations offering Pickup include:

1229 Stafford Drive, Princeton, WV 24740

1439 MacCorkle Ave., SW, St. Albans, WV 25177

178 Red Oaks Shopping Ctr, Ronceverte, WV 24970

151 Beaver Plaza, Beaver, WV 25813

5 Riverwalk Mall, South Charleston, WV 25303

411 Mall Road, Oak Hill, WV 25901

19 – 7th Ave., West, Huntington, WV 25701

125 Great Teays Blvd., Scott Depot, WV 25560

1100 Fledder John Road, Charleston, WV 25314

6360 U.S. Route 60, Barboursville, WV 25504

133 Beckley Crossing, Beckley, WV 25801

2627 Fifth Ave., Huntington, WV 25702

1734 Harper Road, Beckley, WV 25801

106 McGraw Street, Ripley, WV 25271

930 Division Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101

1851 Earl Core Road, Morgantown, WV 26505

5450 Big Tyler Road, Charleston, WV 25313

981 Dunbar Village, Dunbar, WV 25064

5717 MacCorkle Ave., SE, Charleston, WV 25304

198 Emily Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301

500 Delaware Ave., Charleston, WV 25302

500 Suncrest Town Centre Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505

2007 East 7th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101

223 The Crossing SC, Elkview, WV 25071

West Virginia law prohibits tobacco products and pharmacy prescriptions being sold through Pickup. Gift cards also cannot be sold through Pickup.