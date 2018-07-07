Kraft and Varner Atop Leaderboard, Watson on the Rise

The Greenbrier – Another beautiful day at the Greenbrier for A Military Tribute. Kelly Kraft came into the day as the leader through 36 holes. Kraft would finish day three as the leader and a great day from Harold Varner III puts him at the top of the leaderboard as well. Bubba Watson turned heads this afternoon also. Watson came into the day at 6 under par but would shoot 5 under Saturday to shoot him 18 spots up the leaderboard and finish 11 under and tied for 6th.

Phil Mickelson struggled on the day and finished with an even par. Blacksburg native Lanto Griffin also finished even on the day. He and Phil Mickelson will tee off Sunday together at 10:25.

Sunday is the final day of the tournament.

Kelly Kraft -14 (T-1)

Harold Varner III -14 (T-1)

Xander Schauffele -13 (T-3)

Kevin Na -13 (T-3)

Sam Saunders -12 (5)

Bubba Watson -11 (T-6)

Joel Dahmen -11 (T-6)

Anirban Lahiri – (T-6)