Konate to Get NBA Evaluation

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia University men’s basketball forward Sagaba Konate will submit the paperwork to request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.

“Per NCAA rules, in order to gain feedback from people associated with the NBA, players are required to submit the necessary paperwork to request an evaluation,” coach Bob Huggins said. “Sags plans to do this while leaving open his option to return.”

The junior from Bamako, Mali, played in eight games in 2018-19, averaging 13.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Konate didn’t play a game after December 8.

This is the 2nd-straight year the former Golden Eagle has submitting the paperwork.

Konate declared for the NBA Draft last year before heading back to Morgantown for his junior season.

Konate could hire an agent and take part in workouts for NBA teams and if he went undrafted, could still return to WVU next season without losing any eligibility, as long as he terminated all dealings he had with the agent per the new NCAA rules.