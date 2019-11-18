Kominsky Chiropractic is Celebrating Pet Appreciation

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Kominsky Chiropractic is doing its part to celebrate and help pets. They are donating ten dollars to the Humane Society of Raleigh County for every single pet that is brought to their offices. If you are unable to pay them a visit you can upload a pic of your pet to their facebook page.

Clinic Director Michael Kominsky says this is the most important time to help animals.”The Humane Society of Raleigh is overcrowded and the animals are cold, they need to raise 80 thousand dollars in order to keep their doors open.”

Their goal is to raise two thousand dollars by the end of the week.