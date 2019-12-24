Kohl’s caters to last-minute shoppers by staying open for 24 hours

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Many will spend the day before and Christmas Eve crossing off those shopping lists. Newswatch reporter Anna Saunders was at Kohl’s on Monday as people lined up to do just that.

Whether you’re just getting the final touches and stocking stuffers… “Makeup, lipgloss, things like that mostly for my daughter,” Cassidy Hart, one shopper, said or getting all your gifts in one day.

“We’re last-minute shopping for some gifts,” Levi Byars, another shopper said. “It’s been a little bit stressful because all of the stores are packed out, but we’re making a good dime out of it. We’re not rushing around, so we’re having a time.”

Kohl’s has fully prepared for the holiday season as they’ve been open for twenty four hours leading up to Christmas Eve. Although the store was busy, you could still feel the giving spirit of Christmas in the air.

“Everybody’s very giving and very kind,” Hart said. “I walk in and a lady as soon as we walked in gave me her shopping cart and her stroller and 25% off coupon.”

And while some come in with lists, others.

“I come in more for inspiration like I come in it’s more or less I guess what to get,” Byars said.

Regardless of your shopping style, Kohl’s 24-hour streak ends tonight at 6 p.m.