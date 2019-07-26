Knox, Staley on Wuerffel Watch List

WOAY – Marshall’s Brenden Knox and West Virginia’s Evan Staley were both named Thursday to the watch list for the Danny Wuerffel Trophy, which is given to the player who combines athletic and academic achievement with community service.
Knox, a running back from Columbus, Ohio, featured on special teams for much of the 2018 season before gaining a more significant role in the offense at the end of the year. He rushed for 374 yards and two touchdowns, all in the final four games of 2018. Knox is the fourth different Marshall player named to a watch list this summer.
This is the second watch list mention this week for Staley, who was named to the Lou Groza list on Wednesday. The Hampshire County native has appeared in 25 total games through 2017 & 2018, and connected on 16 of 20 field goal attempts last season. He has 141 total points, and a career long of 49 yards.
Watch List Update – July 25
West Virginia
Jovanni Haskins (Mackey), Colton McKivitz (Outland), Josh Sills (Outland), Evan Staley (Lou Groza & Wuerffel)
Marshall
Levi Brown (Rimington & Outland), Chris Jackson (Thorpe), Brenden Knox (Wuerffel), Armani Levias (Mackey)
Virginia Tech
Rayshard Ashby (Bronko Nagurski), Oscar Bradburn (Ray Guy), Damon Hazelton (Biletnikoff), Dalton Keene (Mackey), Ryan Willis (Maxwell)