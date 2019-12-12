Knox Named Conference USA MVP

WOAY – Marshall’s Brenden Knox was named Conference USA’s Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season on Wednesday, as voted by the league’s head coaches.
Knox, a sophomore running back from Columbus, Ohio, leads the league with 1,284 rush yards with 11 touchdowns as well. His yard-per-game average goes up to 123.5 against Conference USA opponents, and in the regular season finale vs. FIU, he ran for 146 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime.
Also earning an individual honor is kicker Justin Rohrwasser, who is the league’s Special Teams Player of the Year. Rohrwasser is 17-20 on field goals in 2019, and connected on 33 of 34 extra point attempts.
Marshall will face UCF in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl December 23 in Tampa.