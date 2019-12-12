Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News Marshall Knox Named Conference USA MVP
MarshallSportsSports News

Knox Named Conference USA MVP

Matt DigbyBy Dec 11, 2019, 22:56 pm

22
0

WOAY – Marshall’s Brenden Knox was named Conference USA’s Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season on Wednesday, as voted by the league’s head coaches.

Knox, a sophomore running back from Columbus, Ohio, leads the league with 1,284 rush yards with 11 touchdowns as well. His yard-per-game average goes up to 123.5 against Conference USA opponents, and in the regular season finale vs. FIU, he ran for 146 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Also earning an individual honor is kicker Justin Rohrwasser, who is the league’s Special Teams Player of the Year. Rohrwasser is 17-20 on field goals in 2019, and connected on 33 of 34 extra point attempts.

Marshall will face UCF in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl December 23 in Tampa.

Previous PostMarshall's Brenden Knox named Conference USA MVP, Justin Rohrwasser Earns Special Teams POTY
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X