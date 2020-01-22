Klobuchar Presidential campaign files for West Virginia Primary Ballot

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — Today, the Amy for America campaign filed paperwork to appear on the ballot for West Virginia’s May 12th Democratic presidential primary.

“Our campaign is focused on building a strong grassroots operation that will serve as the foundation we need to win — and win big — in 2020,” said Amy For America Campaign Manager Justin Buoen. “Amy doesn’t want to be president for half of America, she wants to be president for all of America. That means bringing people together and getting things done. We look forward to continuing to share Amy’s unifying, optimistic message with West Virginians as we build on our momentum heading into 2020.”