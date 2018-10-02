Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Kids of the 90s rejoice: Classic Trix Shapes are back

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 02, 2018, 05:11 am

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WOAY)- After receiving thousands of social media comments, mentions and requests for the return of the iconic cereal shape, Trix is officially announcing the return of the 90s favorite – Classic Trix Fruity Shapes.

This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s 2017 relaunch of Classic Trix, also inspired by consumer sentiment, which brought back the bright colors the iconic cereal was known for.

 

Now with this latest announcement, Trix is taking it one step further and will keep the fun going by officially bringing back the famous fruity shapes this Fall.

“Trix cereal is beloved by our fans, and we heard loud and clear that they wanted to see the iconic shapes back in their bowls,” said Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for General Mills Cereal. “When Trix launched in 1954, it was the first fruit-flavored cereal that was colorful and fun. We’re excited to continue that legacy, bringing an extra dose of joy to breakfast.”

Trix first debuted the fruity shapes in 1991, establishing its place in 90s pop culture history, especially among kids growing up in this era. In 2006, the cereal returned to its original round shape, where it has remained ever since. Trix fans have been asking for a shapes comeback for years.

 

In just the last 18 months, the brand has seen more than 20,000 requests, with fans asking things like, ‘How many retweets to bring shapes back?’ or ‘Is there a secret stash of Trix Shapes you can send me?’ The wait is over. Classic Trix Fruity Shapes are back and here to stay.

Fortified with 12 vitamins and minerals and made from whole grain, Classic Trix Fruity Shapes is the only fruity cereal with unique, fruity shape pieces in every mouthful.

 

A good source of calcium, Trix is also a fun and delicious way to start the day with fruity flavors like Raspberry red, Lemony Lemon, Orangey orange, Wildberry blue, Grapity purple and watermelon. Classic Trix Fruity Shapes will be appearing on shelves in major retailers nationwide in Fall 2018.

Daniella Hankey

