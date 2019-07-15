Kids Learn About Engineering, Mineral Science

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Kids who may have recently learned how to tie shoes and ride a bike are now learning about STEM fields.

“Children actually naturally solve problems,” said assistant professor of chemical engineering Kimberlyn Gray. “What we’re doing now will help them find out where they’ll be going in the future…through engineering and learning how to solve problems.”

WVU Tech is hosting it’s first Elementary Engineering Challenge Camp this week. Kids will work on various projects throughout the week based on children’s books like “The Most Magnificent Thing.”

Watch the video for more details.