Kids Give Back To Local Organizations
By Kassie SimmonsMay 28, 2019, 17:14 pm
PROSPERITY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Four years ago, 5th grade teacher Allison Shriver started a student council at Bradley Elementary to teach kids about leadership and giving back.
“I do a lot of volunteerism in the community, so I wanted to start some of that with our 10 and 11-year-olds,” said Shriver. “I’m just so proud of them. They have to put their names on the ballot and ask their peers to select them.”
Twelve kids are voted into the club by their fellow classmates. Throughout the year, they work on projects like supply drives and visiting retirement homes. Most recently, they delivered planters to honor organizations they see working in the community.
“It’s so special to have the support of the community,” said Duane Pease with Brian’s Safehouse. “We cannot exist without community support. It’s extra special to have children be a part of that support group.”
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.