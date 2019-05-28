Kids Give Back To Local Organizations

PROSPERITY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Four years ago, 5th grade teacher Allison Shriver started a student council at Bradley Elementary to teach kids about leadership and giving back.

“I do a lot of volunteerism in the community, so I wanted to start some of that with our 10 and 11-year-olds,” said Shriver. “I’m just so proud of them. They have to put their names on the ballot and ask their peers to select them.”

Twelve kids are voted into the club by their fellow classmates. Throughout the year, they work on projects like supply drives and visiting retirement homes. Most recently, they delivered planters to honor organizations they see working in the community.

“It’s so special to have the support of the community,” said Duane Pease with Brian’s Safehouse. “We cannot exist without community support. It’s extra special to have children be a part of that support group.”

