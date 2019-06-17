EducationLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Kids Exercise Creative Minds at Summer Camp
By Kassie SimmonsJun 17, 2019, 17:07 pm
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WOAY) – With school out, kids across the region are starting to attend summer camps that keep their bodies and minds active, including those hosted by the Fayetteville Arts Coalition.
“Being a left-brainer, you’re better at problem-solving,” said art teacher Kayla Treadway. “You look at the world differently because you think outside of the box, so you’re able to find abstract ways of coming up with solutions.”
At Camp Create, kids have the opportunity to express themselves when doing projects such as paper flowers and tie-dyed t-shirts.
“I like drawing things I love,” said seven-year-old Avram Adkins. “I used to love countries, so I used to draw all the flags.”
