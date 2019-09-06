Kid’s Classic Festival Continues With Baby Contest

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- Babies and toddlers strutted through downtown Beckley today to win the crown.

The 9th annual Pretty Baby Contest took place this afternoon as a part of the Kid’s Classic Festival. Newborns to the age of 4 got all dressed up, walked down the runway and strutted their styles. The contest entry fee was $10 and a pack of diapers. The diapers will be donated to the United Way baby pantry. Director of Beckley Events Jill Moorefield took a break and told us what her favorite part of the day was:

“Seeing all the kids dressed up, smiling, having fun, and enjoying themselves.”

The Kid’s Classic Festival ends Sunday, but there are still a lot of fun activities for the whole family planned, including the Kid’s Street Fair tomorrow afternoon. Make sure to stop by.