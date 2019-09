(WOAY) – KFC will be testing a fried chicken sandwich between two glazed doughnuts.

According to Business Insider, Kentucky Fried Chicken is adding the menu item to more than 40 locations; including, Norfolk, Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh.

You can order chicken on the bone or chicken tenders with one or two doughnuts or a sandwich with a chicken fillet between two glazed doughnuts.

The sandwich is priced at 6 dollars, or as a combo for 8 dollars.