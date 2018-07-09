Kevin Na wins the 2018 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier

White Sulpher Springs – The 2018 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier has come to a close and a winner has been named. Kevin Na is your 2018 champion. It’s Na’s second career PGA win and first since he won the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospital for Children Open.

Na won with a final score of -19 after shooting 69-63-65-64=261 finishing 5 strokes ahead of Kelly Kraft who was tied for the lead coming into the day.

There were four spots open for qualifying for the British Open at the Greenbrier and those spots were filled by Kelly Kraft, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Kokrak, and Austin Cook.

Here’s a look at the final scoreboard.

1 Kevin Na (-19)

2 Kelly Kraft (-14)

T-3 Brandt Snedeker (-13)

T-3 Jason Kokrak (-13)

5 Five Golfers (-12)

Bubba Watson T-13 (-9)

Lanto Griffin (Blacksburg Va) T-26 (-7)

Phil Mickelson T-65 (-1)