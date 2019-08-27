Ken Chertow Holds Wrestling Clinic in Oak Hill

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Area wrestlers had the opportunity to learn tips from a West Virginia high school champion.

Ken Chertow won two individual state titles while at Huntington High School, later having an All-American career at Penn State. He represented Team USA at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea, and now teaches camps and clinics.

Chertow says there are many things wrestlers can do now to prepare for the season, saying it requires year-round involvement in order to perform at the highest levels of the sport. He also notes the progress Southern West Virginia schools have made in the past few years, compared to when he competed at Huntington.

The 2019-20 wrestling season begins later this year; Greenbrier West will defend the Class A team state championship, while Independence was the Class AA runner-up. Oak Hill had two grapplers (Ashby West, Moses Truman) finish in the top six of their respective classes.