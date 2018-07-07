Kelly Kraft Leads at Greenbrier After 36 Holes

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – The start second round of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier was pushed back by 30 minutes, but the weather cooperated on Friday at the Old White TPC, allowing for plenty of low scores.

One golfer taking advantage in the morning was Anirban Lahiri, who posted a second-round 61 to move to -12. He was joined by Webb Simpson, who had some trouble early in Friday’s round after his opening 61, but recovered with a 67 to join Lahiri at -12.

However, the afternoon would belong to Kelly Kraft, who continued the momentum from Thursday’s 64 with a seven-under round of 63 to move to -13 and take the lead going into the weekend. It is his first 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour, and he will be in the final pairing Saturday with Lahiri, teeing off at

In total, 77 golfers made the cut at -3, including Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson, along with four other major winners and two past Greenbrier Classic champions: Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings. However, all three West Virginia natives (David Bradshaw, Davey Jude, Sam O’Dell) in the original field would miss the cut.

A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier Leaderboard

1. Kelly Kraft: -13

T2. Anirban Lahiri: -12

T2. Webb Simpson: -12

4. Jason Kokrak: -11

T5. Whee Kim: -10

T5. Harold Varner III: -10