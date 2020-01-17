Kelly Elkins wants a more accessible Beckley as she files for council

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Kelly Elkins has filed for Beckley Common Council for Ward 4.

Elkins serves as co-chair of the Human Rights Commission. As the community resources facilitator for Mountain State Centers for Independent Living, she’s a strong advocate for accessibility for people with disabilities. 

“We’ve got power poles in the middle of our sidewalks,” Elkins said. “How is a chair user supposed to maneuver around a power pole to get where they need to go? So I look at thing through an accessibility standpoint because that’s what I know.” 

Elkins also worked for Tamarack and wants to see Beckley become even more of a thriving arts community. 

Elkins filed alongside Danielle Stewart who is running for mayor.

