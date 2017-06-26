Katherine, the 2,300-pound great white shark, spotted off Virginia coast

Advertisement



COBB ISLAND, Va. (AP) – A huge great white shark named Katherine has been spotted ten miles off the coast of Cobb Island, Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the 14-foot, 2,300-pound shark sent a satellite ping on Sunday afternoon alerting scientists that she is in the area. She last came to the surface about 80 miles off Virginia Beach several weeks ago.

Katherine was originally tagged by a research group called Ocearch four years ago in Cape Cod, when she was measured and weighed. She is likely even bigger now.

The organization follows about 300 sharks, including Mary Lee, who weighs roughly 3,500 pounds and is about 16 feet long. She was tracked over Memorial Day off the Delaware coast, and pinged near Assateague and Chincoteague islands in Virginia and Maryland.

