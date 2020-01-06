Kanawha Falls resident fears isolation as road problems persist

KANAWHA FALLS, WV (WOAY) – What started with a bridge closure has turned into a transportation nightmare for those in Kanawha Falls. Residents, like Belenda Peterson, now have to use a narrow, one-lane, windy road to get in and out.

What used to be 20-minute trips to the Gauley Bridge Post Office for her are now hour-long, and the trips are now full of fear as she worries about rock slides, road fallout, and even meeting someone coming from the other direction.

“Every time I go up or down that road I say, ‘Lord, please get me out of here safe, and when I come back, ‘Lord, thank you for getting me back. Now please get me back in safe,” Peterson said.

The Kanawha Falls Bridge was closed in 2018. The bridge was the community’s main means to travel and gain access to Route 60.

Because of extensive damage, the West Virginia Division of Highways said the bridge could not be repaired and building a new bridge would be too expensive.

That left one way in and one way out on what used to be what locals call a “horse and buggy road.” At that time, it was unpaved with no guardrails and in between railroad tracks and cliffs all leading up Page Mountain.

It became a DOH project last summer to pave the road and put up guardrails. Alan Reed, WVDOH’s District 10 engineer, called the project challenging with the narrow space to work with on the side of a mountain.

There was also a cliff overhang they had to be cut down because it was impassable by emergency vehicles. Reed says there is still work that needs to be done.

“We’re going to stabilize embankments that are not as stable as we think they should be and recur any washouts and make as many improvements as we can to the road, you know, within reason to make it as safe as possible,” Reed said.

One part of the newly-finished road has already started to give way and crumble underneath leaving a hole surrounded by cones.

Back in October, Peterson said a rock slide kept the road closed for hours. She also said with all of this happening she’s “scared to death” for the elderly people who live in Kanawha Falls as well as the young families as they live in fear of continuous road problems and worse, being stranded with no place to go.

“And if it’s caving in now after they’ve finished it and it’s caving in, you know it’s only go back up underneath the road. How much more is it going to cave in? And we’re going to be completely stranded, so then what? We’re S.O.L,” she said.

Reed predicts that work will begin on that road in the Spring when construction season returns. Peterson said residents would still like to see something done with the bridge.