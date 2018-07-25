Kanawha County man arrested in Fayette County on felony charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Kanawha County man was arrested Tuesday night on felony charges in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley, with Fayette County Sheriff’s office released the following information regarding this incident.

On Tuesday evening, a witness reported to the Fayette County 911 Center that a man was inside the Alloy Lumber yard behind the fenced in area after hours.

The subject in the lumber yard appeared to attempt to gain access into a vehicle parked inside. The witness confronted the subject, who at this time climbed out of the fenced in area and left the scene. The subject reportedly then attempted to gain access into another vehicle in nearby Boomer.

Responding officers then located this subject in Boomer, at which point they detained him until they were able to review the security footage from Alloy Lumber.

The witness account was verified by the camera footage, resulting in the subject’s arrest.

Roger Doss, 34 of Belle, was charged with the felony offense of Entering Without Breaking, as well as Auto Tampering. He was transported to Mount Olive Correctional Complex and Jail to await arraignment.