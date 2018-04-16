Kanawha County Man Arrested By Fayette Deputies For Leading Them On A Chase

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Kanawha County absconder has been arrested in Fayette County following a brief chase.

On Sunday evening, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home in the Deepwater area for a possible wanted person from Kanawha County. The caller advised dispatchers that the male subject was at her home, was refusing to leave, was wanted from Kanawha County and possibly armed with a knife. She added that the male subject would most likely flee at the sight of law enforcement.

Upon their arrival, the Deputies spotted the male on the front porch smoking a cigarette. He then ran into the home and locked himself inside after refusing commands to stop. Deputies made entry into the home where they found the suspect hiding in a child’s room, at which point he was then taken into custody.

James Clifford Rogers (37 of Belle) was arrested on the pending Kanawha County Capias for absconding from their Home Confinement program. Rogers was on home confinement due to a 1st Degree Armed Robbery arrest. He is also now facing Fayette County charges for Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer as well as Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer. Rogers was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy K.D. Spears of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The on scene Deputies were assisted by officers with the Montgomery Police Department.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

