Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
JVAC releases list of applicants for vacancy in 10th Judicial Circuit for Raleigh County
By Tyler BarkerJan 21, 2019, 11:24 am
45
CHARLESTON, WV – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will conduct interviews on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, for the current vacancy in the 10th Judicial Circuit serving Raleigh County.
Interviews scheduled for Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Applicants for the position are:
- James Adkins
- Marie Bechtel
- Michael Froble
- J. Victor Flanagan
- Darl Wesley Poling
- Clyde Smith, Jr.
- Thomas Truman
- Chip Williams
- Russell Wooton
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com