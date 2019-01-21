Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
JVAC releases list of applicants for vacancy in 10th Judicial Circuit for Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 21, 2019, 11:24 am

CHARLESTON, WV – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will conduct interviews on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, for the current vacancy in the 10th Judicial Circuit serving Raleigh County.

Applicants for the position are:

  • James Adkins
  • Marie Bechtel
  • Michael Froble
  • J. Victor Flanagan
  • Darl Wesley Poling
  • Clyde Smith, Jr.
  • Thomas Truman
  • Chip Williams
  • Russell Wooton
Tyler Barker

