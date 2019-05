RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A juvenile is dead following an accident.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Masseyville Road area of Raleigh County to assist in the search of a missing juvenile. After an extensive search by several agencies including the Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and local Fire Departments, the juvenile was located and deceased.

It appears the death was the result of an accident.

The cause of the accident is unknown.