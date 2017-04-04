Justin Fuente Receives Contract Extension Through 2023

WOAY – Justin Fuente received a contract extension to remain the head football coach at Virginia Tech through the 2023 season.
Fuente arrived in Blacksburg after a successful coaching spell at Memphis, and led a remarkable turnaround in 2016. Virginia Tech went 10-4 – the first time a Hokies team has won 10 games with a first-year head coach – winning the ACC Coastal Division and the Belk Bowl.
The Hokies set or tied 10 program records last season, including total points, total touchdowns, and total offense.
Fuente was the consensus choice for ACC Coach of the Year, and shared honors with USC’s Clay Helton for top first-year head coach, as voted by the Football Writers Association of America. The Hokies finished 16th in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls, their highest finish since 2010.
Virginia Tech is currently in the middle of spring practice; their spring game at Lane Stadium is April 22nd.