    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Justin Crawford Ready to Lead the Running Backs
    Justin Crawford Ready to Lead the Running Backs

    Matt Digby Apr 16, 2017

    Hear from WVU running back Justin Crawford, who ripped off a 51 yard touchdown run in Saturday’s spring game.  After rushing for nearly 1200 yards last season, Crawford is ready to lead the running backs and be a cog in an offense that will feature many new personnel in 2017.

    Matt Digby

    Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

