Hear from WVU running back Justin Crawford, who ripped off a 51 yard touchdown run in Saturday’s spring game. After rushing for nearly 1200 yards last season, Crawford is ready to lead the running backs and be a cog in an offense that will feature many new personnel in 2017.
Justin Crawford Ready to Lead the Running Backs
By Matt DigbyApr 16, 2017, 23:39 pm477
