Justice Promises to Ask Legislature to Help Families of Fallen Pratt Firefighters

CHARLESTON– The governor has promised to ask the legislature to help the families of the Pratt firefighters who died in a crash in March.

On Wednesday Governor Jim Justice signed SB 625 also known as the West Virginia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018. The bill doubles the benefits for the families of first responders killed in the line of duty from $50,000 to $100,000.

The current effective date for the bill is June, but Justice has promised to ask the legislature during an upcoming special legislative session to back date the bill so that the families of the Pratt firefighters will be covered under it.

During the ceremonial signing Justice was surrounded by Pratt Volunteer Firefighters and family members of the two men who died last month.

Assistant Chief Mike Edwards, 46, and Lt. Tom Craigo, 40, were killed while responding to a crash on the West Virginia Turnpike.

