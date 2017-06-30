Justice Pens Letters To Capito, Manchin Regarding Senate Health Care Bill

Advertisement



CHARLESTON– Today, Governor Jim Justice wrote letters to U.S. senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin III, thanking them for protecting West Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens from further cuts to Medicaid and other essential healthcare services.

In the letters, Justice wrote that it would be “beyond catastrophic” if the 175,000 West Virginians who benefit from Medicaid expansion lost access to affordable healthcare. Justice noted that any federal cuts will be compounded by the Legislature’s $54 million cut to the state’s Medicaid budget.

