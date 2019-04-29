Justice Hutchison speaks at Drug Court Graduation in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison spoke at an Adult Drug Court graduation ceremony on Thursday, April 18, in the Raleigh County Judicial Center in Beckley.

The ceremony honored four graduates of the program, which was established in 2015 and is ran by Tenth Judicial Circuit (Raleigh County) Judge Robert A. Burnside Jr. Residents of every county in West Virginia have access to an Adult Drug Court, even if there is not one in their home county. The goal of drug courts is to help participants overcome addictions that may have led them to commit crimes. Turning people who might have become repeat offenders into productive citizens also improves public safety. The programs can be more productive, cost-effective, and humane than incarceration for those who have committed non-violent crimes and are low to moderate risk to be released into the community.

People who are registered as sex offenders or who have a prior conviction for a felony crime of violence are not eligible. Prosecutors and judges choose which offenders may participate.