CHARLESTON, WV (WV METRONEWS) — Gov. Jim Justice will be in Wheeling Saturday to make a “major announcement” about the future of the greyhound racing industry, the governor’s office confirmed Thursday.

The legislature finished work on the bill (SB 437) last Saturday that eliminates the $15 million in annual funding for the greyhound breeders fund, essentially killing the industry. The bill was sent to Justice’s desk on Tuesday. He’s yet to take action on it.

