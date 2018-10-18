Search
Justice: Funding for state workers’ insurance won’t change

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 18, 2018, 10:26 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says there will be no change in state funding for the state employees’ public insurance plan next year in a letter to the agency’s director.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Justice said in the letter that state funding next year will total $575 million, which is unchanged from this year. The letter is required by law to be sent by Oct. 15 so the PEIA Finance Board can develop a benefits plan.

Justice pledged on Oct. 2 to put $100 million toward the insurance plan. Justice’s chief of staff Mike Hall said in a statement that the additional funding isn’t included because the governor has made a proposal, but it must be approved by the legislature. Hall said the intent of the $100 million is to create a PEIA stability fund separate from the general fund.

Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

