WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch State Justice extends West Virginia legislative session through Sunday
StateTop Stories

Justice extends West Virginia legislative session through Sunday

Scott PickeyBy Apr 06, 2017, 10:54 am

146
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Gov. Jim Justice says he’s extending the legislative session through Sunday to give lawmakers additional time to pass a budget.

The Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled House and Senate have yet to resolve their respective budget and tax proposals for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The 60-day session was scheduled to end this week.

Justice says he’s issued a proclamation as required by the state constitution and extending the session by a day.

He says he holds out hope they can reach an agreement.

Comments

comments

Previous PostOpen Heart Ministries Fundraiser
Scott Pickey

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives