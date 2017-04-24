    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Justice company cited in coal preparation plant death

    CHARLESTON, WV (BY: KEN WARD JR., CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) — One of Gov. Jim Justice’s family mining operations has been cited by state inspectors for six safety violations — including one that will draw a “special assessment” penalty — in the investigation of a February death of a worker at a McDowell County coal preparation plant, according to a report made public Monday.

    Justice Low Seam Mining Inc. was cited by the state Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training for the violations discovered at the JC “Jim” Justice II Prep Plant, named for the governor, by agency inspectors looking into the Feb. 27 death of Jason Kenneth Matthews, according to the report presented to the state Board of Coal Mine Health and Safety during the board’s regular monthly meeting.

