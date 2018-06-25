Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Justice Calls for Special Session Relating to Removal of Supreme Court Justice(s)

Rachel AyersBy Jun 25, 2018, 17:44 pm

77
0

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation today calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in special session at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

The special session call allows the Legislature to consider matters relating to the removal of one or more Justices of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, and legislation authorizing and appropriating the expenditure of public funds to pay the expenses for the Extraordinary Session.

This comes after Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry was arrested last week on multiple fraud charges.

You can view the governor’s full proclamation below.

https://governor.wv.gov/News/press-releases/2018/Documents/SKM_C654e18062517380.pdf





