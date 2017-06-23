Justice Approves Expanded Road Repairs, Taxes

Advertisement



CHARLESTON– Gov. Jim Justice has signed a new law to ramp up road repairs and reconstruction across the state supported by a higher gasoline tax, raised sales tax on car sales and higher motor vehicle fees.

The bill approved last week by the Legislature could also support bonding for Justice’s proposed highway rebuilding program. Bonding is subject to a voter referendum later this year. Justice says there are 500 road projects on the books now that can start.

The Democratic governor says bridge and highway rebuilding will add thousands of highway jobs and make the state more attractive to businesses.

The variable minimum wholesale gas tax will rise 3.5 cents a gallon, the vehicle sales tax will increase from 5 to 6 percent and registration fee from $30 to $50.

