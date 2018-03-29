Just For Kids hosting two events in Raleigh County in April for Child Abuse Prevention Month

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center along with hundreds of other organizations across West Virginia will be hosting events during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The first event will be a “Plant A Pinwheel For Prevention” and Proclamation by the Mayor of Beckley on Tuesday, April 10th at the Mayor’s Office on S. Kanawha Street in Beckley (10:30am).

Mayor Rappold is excited to host this event again this year. “To see the look on the children’s faces when they plant a pinwheel is priceless. Knowing that there is hope for our children and simple ways to reduce the incidence of child abuse is so refreshing.” “And a big thank you to Just For Kids, local law enforcement and the Child Protective Services team for making a difference for the children of Beckley.”

The second event will be the Just For Kids Champions of Children Recognition Dinner to be held on Thursday, April 26th from 5:30-9pm at Glade Springs Resort.

This year we are recognizing two Champions from each of the three counties that Just For Kids serves. Our Champions from Wyoming County are Child Protective Services Supervisor Rebecca Libby and Sergeant Andre Palmateer, WV State Police. Raleigh County Champions are the Honorable John A. Hutchison, and Senior Trooper Jillian Yeager, WV State Police. Fayette County Champions are Corporal John Syner, WV State Police and Sue Lessman, donor of The Lessman House, our new office in Fayette County.

This year we will also be honoring a 9th Grader who had the courage to advocate for a school group of abuse survivors to meet at her middle school. The group met throughout the school year and continues to meet, helping children recover from the trauma of abuse.

Tickets for the event are available by calling the Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center at 304-255-4834 or sending a check to Just For Kids, 129 Main St., Suite 406, Beckley WV 25801. Individual tickets are $50 and half price for first responders and other social service providers. Live entertainment and a sit down meal are part of this exciting event.

