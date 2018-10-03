Jury picked for WV Justice Loughry’s trial

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -A federal jury has been selected for the criminal trial of West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry.

The jury of 10 women and two men was chosen Tuesday. They’ll listen to opening arguments Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

A 25-count indictment includes allegations that Loughry repeatedly lied about using his office for personal gain. He’s also charged with making personal use of a state vehicle and credit card, and of trying to influence an employee’s testimony and a federal grand jury investigation. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier.

The indictment accuses him of “creating a false narrative” about an antique desk and leather couch he had transferred from the Supreme Court offices to his home, and that he repeated the false narrative to an FBI special agent during a March interview.