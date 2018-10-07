NewsWatchState
Jury finds doctor guilty of sexual abuse
By Daniella HankeyOct 07, 2018, 09:21 am
11
CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- A West Virginia jury has found a doctor guilty of one count of sexual abuse and three sexual assault after being accused of inappropriately touching patients while they were unconscious during procedures.
However, the Charleston Gazette-Mail also reports the Kanawha County jury on Friday found Dr. Steven Matulis not guilty of two counts of sexual assault.
Matulis will be sentenced at a later date. He faces one to five years in prison.
Matulis was originally charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. A judge later three of the sexual assault charges, as well as a sexual abuse charge.
Matulis’ attorney Isaac Forman says his client was accused because nurses and technicians were confused over what they saw, adding that Matulis wanted his staff to be more engaged with the procedures.
