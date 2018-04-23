Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Jury Convicts Lena Lunsford on All Four charges in Death of Missing Daughter
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

Jury Convicts Lena Lunsford on All Four charges in Death of Missing Daughter

Rachel AyersBy Apr 23, 2018, 17:46 pm

8
0

LEWIS COUNTY (WCHS, Leslie Rubin)– A Lewis County jury convicted a mother accused of killing her missing 3-year-old daughter on all four charges.

Lena Lunsford was convicted Monday on the charge that carried a life sentence – murder of a child by failure to provide necessities – and the charge of a death of a child by a parent by child abuse, which carries up to 40 years in prison. The jury will decide Tuesday whether she gets mercy or no mercy.’

Jurors also found Lunsford guilty on charges of child abuse resulting in injury and concealment of a dead body. Both of those charges carry sentences of one to five years.

Lunsford is accused in the death of Aliayah Lunsford, who was reported missing by her mother on Sept. 24, 2011.

Comments

comments

Previous PostKroger Raises Money for Muscular Dystrophy Association
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives