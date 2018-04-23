Jury Convicts Lena Lunsford on All Four charges in Death of Missing Daughter

LEWIS COUNTY (WCHS, Leslie Rubin)– A Lewis County jury convicted a mother accused of killing her missing 3-year-old daughter on all four charges.

Lena Lunsford was convicted Monday on the charge that carried a life sentence – murder of a child by failure to provide necessities – and the charge of a death of a child by a parent by child abuse, which carries up to 40 years in prison. The jury will decide Tuesday whether she gets mercy or no mercy.’

Jurors also found Lunsford guilty on charges of child abuse resulting in injury and concealment of a dead body. Both of those charges carry sentences of one to five years.

Lunsford is accused in the death of Aliayah Lunsford, who was reported missing by her mother on Sept. 24, 2011.

