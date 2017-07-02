July 4th Fireworks & Events

Advertisement



For those of you who don’t want to do your own fireworks, but still want to enjoy the beautiful lights… there are plenty of events planned for this July 4th!

In Alderson, there will be a Fourth of July celebration at the Alderson High School Memorial Field at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

In Summersville, there will be fireworks at Northside Development Office off of U.S. Route 19 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

In Beckley, there will be fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

In Fayetteville, there will be the Annual Fayetteville Lions 4th of July Celebration starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Town Park.

