WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Judge throws the book at Beckley man who ran over cop with ATV
CrimeWatchFeatured

Judge throws the book at Beckley man who ran over cop with ATV

Scott PickeyBy Sep 21, 2017, 14:46 pm

96
0
Advertisement

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) — Timothy Howard II faces up to 15 years in prison for hitting a Beckley Police officer with an ATV back in July, 2016.

The 26-year-old, who is from Beckley, was riding illegally along East Prince Street when Police Cpl. William Gravely tried to pull him over.  Cpl. Gravely got out of his car and walked towards Howard, but Howard sped up and ran into the officer.

Investigators say Howard was drunk at the time and had weed in his possession.

The judge gave Howard the maximum sentence – no more than 15 years for Assault on a Member of Government and another maximum of 15 years for Attempted First Degree Murder.  Both sentences will run consecutively.

Comments

comments

Previous PostBuchanan charged with murder after allegedly hiding dead body in Crab Orchard
Scott Pickey

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives