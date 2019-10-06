Judge reviewing mental evaluation request in manhunt case

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler BarkerBy Oct 06, 2019, 13:09 pm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge is considering a mental evaluation request for a man charged in a 2018 shooting that led to a nearly weeklong manhunt in West Virginia.

The Herald-Dispatch reports defense attorney Abe Saad asked a judge on Friday for the evaluation after recently learning that his client Jeremy Dale Bartram had been diagnosed with intermittent explosive disorder.

Bartram was indicted last year on two counts of attempted murder and other charges after police say he shot at victims while they were asleep in their home. Law enforcement pursued Bartram for six days before he eventually turned himself in.

Saad says Bartram has already received a mental evaluation, but a new one is needed because the information about Bartram’s mental diagnosis was not previously known.

The judge is reviewing the request.

___

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker

