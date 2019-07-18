Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Judge orders W.Va. gov to provide docs in residency case

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 18, 2019, 12:09 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge has ordered lawyers for the governor of West Virginia to hand over documents requested in an ongoing lawsuit over his residency.

News outlets report Judge Charles King rejected a dismissal motion Wednesday by Gov. Jim Justice’s attorneys and ordered the documents requested by Democratic Del. Isaac Sponaugle be delivered within 30 days.

Sponaugle is suing to require Justice live in the state’s capital of Charleston per the state constitution that says the governor should “reside at the seat of the government.” Justice’s lawyers say the meaning of “reside” is unclear.

The requested documents include Justice’s tax returns, security detail logs and expenses and any official documents stored at or sent from Justice’s Lewisburg home.

Sponaugle has sued three times over Justice’s residency; technicalities killed the previous lawsuits.

