Judge orders governor’s company to provide financial info

Jan 03, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal company West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice owns has been ordered by a federal court to release financial information to prosecutors.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail quotes the U.S. District Court judge’s order filed Wednesday as saying attorneys for Justice Energy Co. are required to provide the information this month.

Federal prosecutors under U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart have said in court documents that Justice Energy may not have the means to pay its $1.2 million in sanctions the court ordered in a civil contempt judgment against it in 2016, partly stemming from Justice Energy failing to make payments to a company it made an agreement with after the company accused it of a contract breach.

Brian Abraham, general counsel to the governor, says the order pertains only to Justice’s private businesses and not his Capitol office.

Tyler Barker

