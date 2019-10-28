BREAKING NEWS
Judge kills motion to define 'reside' in gov residency case
Tyler Barker Oct 28, 2019, 06:53 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A lawsuit over whether West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice must live in the state capital may be headed to the state Supreme Court.

News outlets report Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charles King last week defended the lawsuit by Democratic Del. Isaac Sponaugle.

He also denied a motion by Justices lawyers to certify questions for the state Supreme Court of Appeals to answer before the case can proceed, including defining the word reside. Sponaugle wants Justice to live in Charleston, per the state constitution that says governors should reside at the seat of the government.

Justices lawyers have argued reside has vague meaning. Justices attorneys have said they would appeal Kings refusal to dismiss the case, but a Supreme Court spokeswoman said Friday that no appeal has been received.

Tyler Barker

