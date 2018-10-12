Local NewsNewsWatchPolitics
Judge John Hatcher Jr. set to retire next month
By Daniella HankeyOct 12, 2018, 05:24 am
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The 12th Judicial Circuit judge, John Hatcher Jr. has announced he will be retiring next month.
According to Governor Jim Justice’s office, applicants for the 12th Judicial Circuit Vacancy, created by the retirement of Judge John Hatcher Jr., are as follows:
Shannon Baldwin, Bluefield
Thomas H. Ewing, Edmond
Thomas K. Fast, Fayetteville
Larry E. Harrah II, Fayetteville
Vickie L. Hylton, Danese
James W. Keenan, Fayetteville
Brian D. Parsons, Fayetteville
E. Scott Stanton, Fayetteville
Governor Justice now has 90 days to select a new judge.
