Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Judge: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship’s conviction should be tossed
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

Judge: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship’s conviction should be tossed

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 26, 2019, 21:53 pm

15
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Former coal CEO Don Blankenships misdemeanor conviction for conspiring to violate mine safety laws should be tossed out, a federal magistrate judge in West Virginia recommended Monday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Omar Aboulhson wrote that Blankenships rights were violated under the Brady rule, which says suppression of evidence favorable to the accused violates due process.

He recommended that U.S. District Judge Irene Berger, who presided over Blankenships 2015 trial, throw out the conviction. Attorneys for Blankenship and the federal government have two weeks to file responses.

Former U.S. Attorney Booth Goodwin, whose office handled Blankenships prosecution, declined to comment Monday.

At issue were dozens of witness statements, along with emails and disciplinary records from the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, that Blankenship said were not disclosed to him and his attorneys during his trials discovery phase.

Aboulhson said the suppressed evidence could have had some weight and its tendency could have been favorableto Blankenship but does not prove his innocence.

He also said prosecutors did not act in bad faith or malice toward Blankenship.

Blankenship is the former CEO of Massey Energy, which owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 workers in southern West Virginia. He spent a year in federal prison.

His conviction was upheld by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court in 2017 declined to consider a further appeal.

After Blankenship asked for the conviction to be vacated last year, the U.S. Department of Justice recommended it should not be overturned.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X