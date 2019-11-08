Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Judge Ewing appointed to Juvenile Justice Commission
Local NewsTop Stories

Judge Ewing appointed to Juvenile Justice Commission

Kassie SimmonsBy Nov 08, 2019, 10:43 am

47
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Supreme Court Chief Justice Beth Walker appointed Fayette County Judge Thomas H. Ewing to the Juvenile Justice Commission.

Judge Ewing replaces Judge C. Carter Williams as one of six judges on the Commission. Williams recently was named Chairman of the Court Improvement Program Board. As CIP Chairman,  Williams will remain on the Juvenile Justice Commission, but as a non-voting member.

“I am honored to receive this appointment to the Commission,” Judge Ewing said. “I look forward to working with the other members of the Commission to help improve the juvenile justice system in this state to ensure that the courts have appropriate in-state placement options for juvenile offenders and that those juveniles in the system have access to a variety of rehabilitative services.”

“We thank Judge Ewing for agreeing to serve on this important Commission and we appreciate his enthusiasm for these issues directly affecting children,” said Chief Justice Walker.

The Juvenile Justice Commission allows the Supreme Court to monitor and ensure that the juvenile justice system provides safe, nurturing living conditions as well as rehabilitative services. Any child ordered into facilities and removed from their homes is a ward of the courts. The Commission reviews facilities and programs operated or contracted by the Division of Juvenile Services and the Department of Health and Human Resources and looks at strengths, gaps and needs within West Virginia’s juvenile justice processes.

Judge Ewing took office on January 2, after being appointed by Governor Jim Justice on December 7, 2018. He is a native of Hico and has bachelor’s degrees in education and history from Glenville State College and a law degree from West Virginia University, where he was Order of the Coif and Executive Research Editor and Associate Editor of the West Virginia Law Review.

Previous PostConcord University and Princeton Rescue Squad signed a Memorandum of Understanding
Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X