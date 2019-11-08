Judge Ewing appointed to Juvenile Justice Commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Supreme Court Chief Justice Beth Walker appointed Fayette County Judge Thomas H. Ewing to the Juvenile Justice Commission.

Judge Ewing replaces Judge C. Carter Williams as one of six judges on the Commission. Williams recently was named Chairman of the Court Improvement Program Board. As CIP Chairman, Williams will remain on the Juvenile Justice Commission, but as a non-voting member.

“I am honored to receive this appointment to the Commission,” Judge Ewing said. “I look forward to working with the other members of the Commission to help improve the juvenile justice system in this state to ensure that the courts have appropriate in-state placement options for juvenile offenders and that those juveniles in the system have access to a variety of rehabilitative services.”

“We thank Judge Ewing for agreeing to serve on this important Commission and we appreciate his enthusiasm for these issues directly affecting children,” said Chief Justice Walker.

The Juvenile Justice Commission allows the Supreme Court to monitor and ensure that the juvenile justice system provides safe, nurturing living conditions as well as rehabilitative services. Any child ordered into facilities and removed from their homes is a ward of the courts. The Commission reviews facilities and programs operated or contracted by the Division of Juvenile Services and the Department of Health and Human Resources and looks at strengths, gaps and needs within West Virginia’s juvenile justice processes.

Judge Ewing took office on January 2, after being appointed by Governor Jim Justice on December 7, 2018. He is a native of Hico and has bachelor’s degrees in education and history from Glenville State College and a law degree from West Virginia University, where he was Order of the Coif and Executive Research Editor and Associate Editor of the West Virginia Law Review.