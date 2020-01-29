Judge delays setting trial date in opioid lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge in West Virginia has delayed setting a trial date in a lawsuit filed by the city of Huntington and Cabell County over the opioid crisis.

U.S. District Judge David A. Faber said at a status hearing Monday that he would wait until March in order to give attorneys for the defense and plaintiffs time to make written arguments.

The lawsuit accuses drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson of fueling the local opioid epidemic. The case had been sent to a judge in Cleveland, who sorted out pretrial issues before sending it back to West Virginia.

Among the issues were whether a bench or jury trial should be held. Attorneys said Monday they remain far apart. Paul Farrell Jr., an attorney representing Cabell County, said he was ready for a trial to start in March. But McKesson attorney Mark Lynch said more time was needed.